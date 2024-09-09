LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $63,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,923.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE SPB opened at $92.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.45. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 3.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

