LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.41% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $76,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after acquiring an additional 391,983 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,450,000 after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after purchasing an additional 77,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after buying an additional 481,626 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $188.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.04 and a 200 day moving average of $165.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $193.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.68.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Gains
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.