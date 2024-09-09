LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.41% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $76,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after acquiring an additional 391,983 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,450,000 after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after purchasing an additional 77,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after buying an additional 481,626 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $188.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.04 and a 200 day moving average of $165.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $193.27.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

