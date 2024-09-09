LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,934 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.15% of Blue Owl Capital worth $69,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $16,207,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,919,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,978,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.75%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OBDC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

