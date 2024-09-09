LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 5,022.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.82% of Campbell Soup worth $110,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $51.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

