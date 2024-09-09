LSV Asset Management Has $117.54 Million Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $117,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $535.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.63. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $436.90 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $710.23 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total transaction of $691,273.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

