LSV Asset Management Has $56.80 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.68% of Old Republic International worth $56,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE ORI opened at $34.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.