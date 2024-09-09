LSV Asset Management Has $72.28 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,367,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,937 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $72,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $7.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

