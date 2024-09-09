LSV Asset Management Sells 50,880 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 50,880 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $89,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 234.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $359,517,000 after acquiring an additional 416,233 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 212,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39,834 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus upped their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $114.18 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average is $115.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

