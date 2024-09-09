LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72,706 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.00% of Science Applications International worth $60,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,995,000 after acquiring an additional 194,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,082,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,238,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,040,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $133.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,715 shares of company stock worth $200,507 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

