LUKSO (LYXe) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $39.75 million and approximately $22,863.35 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00003882 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO (LYXE) is a blockchain for digital lifestyle, intersecting fashion, gaming, design, and social media. Created by Fabian Vogelsteller, it aims to bring blockchain to the masses through smart contract-based blockchain, industry standards, and decentralized applications. LYX is the native cryptocurrency of LUKSO, used for transaction fees and staking. LYXe is LYX’s representation on the Ethereum Blockchain, released through the Reversible ICO (rICO). The rICO allows you to buy LYXe over time, with the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Un-bought LYXe can be returned for corresponding ETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

