Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

LUNA opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

