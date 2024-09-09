Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.551 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 3.9 %

TSE:LUG opened at C$25.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$28.26.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 2.5546059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.27.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

