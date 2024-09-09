Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.51 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $258,428.67 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009220 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00013401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,163.74 or 1.00048312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007985 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000304 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $255,435.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars.

