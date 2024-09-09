Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

MTEX opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.