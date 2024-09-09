MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Research Coverage Started at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

MannKind Stock Performance

MNKD stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.73 and a beta of 1.32. MannKind has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.81 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.73%. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MannKind will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $536,167.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,294,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $536,167.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,294,836 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Binder sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $30,026.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,075,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,654.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,744,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after buying an additional 3,107,598 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 2,498,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 429,677 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 196.0% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,391,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,034,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 91,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

