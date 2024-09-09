Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.42.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 220,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

