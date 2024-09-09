Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Up 1.8%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $485.19 and last traded at $484.55. Approximately 492,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,433,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.4 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054,931 shares of company stock worth $480,677,932. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,525,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

