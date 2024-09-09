MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.81

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.81 and last traded at C$17.81, with a volume of 17863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.55.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58. The stock has a market cap of C$676.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.32.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 61.99%. Equities analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Dividend Announcement

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.91%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

