McBroom & Associates LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McBroom & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 3.4% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,485,000 after acquiring an additional 184,480 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $359.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.