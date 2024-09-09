McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Decreased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $289.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.67.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

