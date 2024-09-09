McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 402.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,859 shares of company stock worth $6,986,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $504.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.99. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $412.64 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.