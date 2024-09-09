McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

MCK traded up $4.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $508.72. 101,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $574.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.99. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $417.65 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.