McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.700-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

McKesson Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $504.17 on Monday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $412.64 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $574.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $624.93.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,859 shares of company stock worth $6,986,810. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

