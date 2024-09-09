McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.700-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
McKesson Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of MCK stock opened at $504.17 on Monday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $412.64 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $574.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $624.93.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MCK
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,859 shares of company stock worth $6,986,810. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Natural Gas Will Boom in 2025, and Kinder Morgan Is The Play
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Gains
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.