Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

MEDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $335.74 on Thursday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.46.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $2,222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,409,000 after purchasing an additional 137,632 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 488.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

