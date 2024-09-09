Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 500 ($6.57) target price on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Melrose Industries to an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
Melrose Industries Stock Performance
Melrose Industries Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.
Insider Activity
In other Melrose Industries news, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 9,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.71) per share, with a total value of £49,674 ($65,317.55). In other news, insider Gillian Elcock purchased 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,920.32). Also, insider Matthew Gregory bought 9,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,674 ($65,317.55). Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
About Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
