Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

