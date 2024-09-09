Meta Games Coin Price Hits $0.19 (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Meta Games Coin token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $205.33 million and $40,662.95 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.18767211 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $12,571.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta Games Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

