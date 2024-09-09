Meter Governance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,050.57 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and $32,050.57 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,396,007 coins and its circulating supply is 31,258,543 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,389,513 with 31,254,360 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.40120099 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $38,590.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

