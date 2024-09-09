MetisDAO (METIS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.53 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $174.32 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.27 or 0.00053136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 28.77258084 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $3,479,704.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

