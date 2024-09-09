MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $174.55 million and $5.00 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $29.30 or 0.00053074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009179 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00013384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,414.28 or 1.00362598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007993 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 29.17659244 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $4,524,394.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.