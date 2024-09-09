MetisDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $179.99 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $179.99 million and $5.90 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $30.22 or 0.00052990 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009060 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,021.00 or 0.99992513 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007793 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 29.17659244 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $4,524,394.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

