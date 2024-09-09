Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Up 17.9%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) was up 17.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 67,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 165,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Up 28.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of C$59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

