Mizuho Cuts Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $49.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

