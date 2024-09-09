Moonbeam Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $138.34 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00042351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00013510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,135,916,116 coins and its circulating supply is 898,680,892 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

