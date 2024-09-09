Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.57) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MRO
Melrose Industries Stock Up 3.6 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Gillian Elcock purchased 3,680 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,920.32). In related news, insider Matthew Gregory acquired 9,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.71) per share, with a total value of £49,674 ($65,317.55). Also, insider Gillian Elcock bought 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,920.32). 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Melrose Industries
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.