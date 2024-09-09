Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.57) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

MRO stock traded up GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 471.20 ($6.20). 344,244,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,067,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 525.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 589.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of £6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,706.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 434.12 ($5.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 681.20 ($8.96).

In related news, insider Gillian Elcock purchased 3,680 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,920.32). In related news, insider Matthew Gregory acquired 9,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.71) per share, with a total value of £49,674 ($65,317.55). Also, insider Gillian Elcock bought 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,920.32). 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

