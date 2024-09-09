Morgan Stanley Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $180.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Melius started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $136.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

