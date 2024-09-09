Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,250 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 143,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 682,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,516,000 after buying an additional 119,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 314,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $58.85.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

