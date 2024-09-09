Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 71.9% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 52.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $876.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $857.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.74. The firm has a market cap of $388.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $918.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $828.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

