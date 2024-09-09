Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $244.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $261.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

