Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. DDFG Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

