Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $156,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 783 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $158.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.
Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Best AI ETFs for Investors: Balancing Performance, Fees, and Risk
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Natural Gas Will Boom in 2025, and Kinder Morgan Is The Play
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.