Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $244,000 in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECH. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

ECH opened at $25.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $545 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

