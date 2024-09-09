National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.