National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
Shares of NHI opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
