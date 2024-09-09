Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) vs. AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Financial Contrast

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) and Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AGCO and Nature’s Miracle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AGCO alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGCO $14.41 billion 0.45 $1.17 billion $14.78 5.92 Nature’s Miracle $8.93 million 0.60 -$7.34 million N/A N/A

AGCO has higher revenue and earnings than Nature’s Miracle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

78.8% of AGCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Nature’s Miracle shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of AGCO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Nature’s Miracle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AGCO and Nature’s Miracle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGCO 0 6 5 0 2.45 Nature’s Miracle 0 0 0 0 N/A

AGCO presently has a consensus target price of $118.91, indicating a potential upside of 35.80%. Given AGCO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AGCO is more favorable than Nature’s Miracle.

Risk & Volatility

AGCO has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Miracle has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AGCO and Nature’s Miracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGCO 3.13% 21.17% 7.57% Nature’s Miracle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AGCO beats Nature’s Miracle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses. The company also provides grain storage bins and related drying and handling equipment systems; seed-processing systems; swine and poultry feed storage and delivery; ventilation and watering systems; and egg production systems and broiler production equipment. In addition, it offers round and rectangular balers, loader wagons, self-propelled windrowers, forage harvesters, disc mowers, spreaders, rakes, tedders, and mower conditioners for harvesting and packaging vegetative feeds used in the beef cattle, dairy, horse, and renewable fuel industries. Further, the company provides implements, including disc harrows leveling seed beds and mixing chemicals with the soils; heavy tillage to break up soil and mix crop residue into topsoil; field cultivators that prepare smooth seed bed and destroy weeds; drills for small grain seeding; planters and other planting equipment; and loaders. Additionally, it offers combines for harvesting grain crops, such as corn, wheat, soybeans, and rice; and application equipment, such as self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles, and related equipment for liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, and for after crops emerge from the ground, as well as produces diesel engines, gears, and generating sets. The company markets its products under the Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson, Precision Planting, and Valtra brands through a network of independent dealers and distributors. AGCO Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Nature’s Miracle

(Get Free Report)

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc., an agriculture technology company, provides equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in North America. The company provides grow lights and other hydroponic products; and develops a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse for fresh and local vegetable products. It also designs, builds, and operates various indoor growing settings, including greenhouse and indoor-growing spaces. Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. is based in Upland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.