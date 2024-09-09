NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Now Covered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

NatWest Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,678,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,048,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,615,000 after buying an additional 205,439 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,623,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,402,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after buying an additional 765,671 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 627,097 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

