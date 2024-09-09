NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 653174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Specifically, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,912.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NET Power Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in NET Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NET Power by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 956,134 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,537,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NET Power by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 405,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NET Power by 9.6% during the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 440,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

