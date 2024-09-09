Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $665.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

