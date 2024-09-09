New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.30. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 18.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,144,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 2.97% of New Concept Energy worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

