NewAmsterdam Pharma’s (NAMS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

NAMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.