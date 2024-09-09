NewAmsterdam Pharma’s (NAMS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

NAMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

