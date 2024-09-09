NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NIKE by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $80.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $88.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.